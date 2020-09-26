1/1
Alfreda F. Krajeski
1924 - 2020
Alfreda Frances (Kwasniewski) Krajeski, age 95, died peacefully Sept. 23, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born November 23, 1924, in Naugatuck, Conn., to Leopold and Klementyna (Gruszkowski) Kwasniewski. She was a resident in Scituate, living with her daughter Patricia and family since 1999. While raising her family, Alfreda worked at the Peter Paul Candy manufacturing plant in Naugatuck, Conn., where she retired after 24 years of service in 1986. Affectionately known as "Fred", her greatest joy was gathering with and caring for her extended family especially caring for Zachary and Ani Kate. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Krajeski Sr. Devoted and loving mother of Joseph P. Krajeski Jr. of Naugatuck, Conn., and Patricia Koziel and husband Richard of Scituate. Loving grandmother of Marna and husband Patrick, Ryan and wife Stephanie, Zachary, and Ani Kate. Great-grandmother of Fiona and Ryland. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anthony, Raymond, Mary, Chester, Frank, Walter, Leonard, Rita, George, Kazmer, Teresa, and Elizabeth. A memorial Mass and celebration of Alfreda's life will be planned at a future date. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
