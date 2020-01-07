|
|
Alice (Forstall) Dana, 93, of Scituate, formerly of Huntington, Conn., passed away peacefully after an illness, on the evening of January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis William Dana, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his passing in 1997. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Walton C. and Charlotte C Forstall. She was a 1944 graduate of the Emma WIllard School. She went on to graduate from Brown University and received her nursing education at Massachusetts General Hospital. Alice enjoyed her nursing career for more than 40 years. She was an avid sports fan, following the Red Sox, UNH and Brown University. A witty conversationalist, Alice loved to knit, play Mahjong and Scrabble. She was well traveled and loved cruising. Favorite vacations include when she took her entire family on a Disney cruise and cruise to Alaska. Alice sang in her church choirs for 80 years. She was the devoted mother of Catherine Satterlund and her husband William, Jon and his wife Margaret and Bill and his wife Caroline; cherished grandmother of Maggie, Lauren, Mia and Jonathan. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred E. Forstall, her sister May F. Sinclair and brother-in-law Col. John E. Sinclair. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Louise D. Forstall of Alexandria, Va. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3 -7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 465 First Parish Road, Scituate. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020