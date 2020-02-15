|
Alice M. Coscia, 88, resident of Scituate since 1963 and formerly Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Coscia, Sr, who passed away in 2012. Born in Somerville, Mass. on December 13, 1931, she was a loving daughter of the late Hugh and Alice (Foley) Turner. Alice was raised in Somerville, graduating from Somerville High School and later, attended the Burdett Secretarial College. She was the devoted mother of Kathryn A. Coscia of Braintree, Michael J. Coscia Jr. and his wife Laurie of Scituate, and John J. Coscia and his wife Lee Ellen of Marshfield. Cherished Nana of Michael and Jacqueline Coscia of Scituate. Dear sister-in-law to Olga T. Harrigan and Claire Hartwell, both of Scituate. She was the sister of the late Louise Barentine and sister-in-law to the late John J. Harrigan and Kenneth Hartwell. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends invited to attend, held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9 AM from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate Harbor at 10 AM. Visitation held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at a later date in St. Marys Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Alices memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701 OR the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. For complete notice and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020