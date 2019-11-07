|
Alice M. (Bronzo) O'Donoghue 97, born in Somerville, July 23, 1922, was raised in Arlington and resided in Scituate for the past 33 years, died November 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Col. John W. O'Donoghue, USMCR. She was the mother to Arlene E. Belliveau and her late husband Gerard J. Belliveau of Scituate, Karen F. Bagshaw and her late husband Mark H. Bagshaw II of Pepperell, Janet M. Varney and her late husband Philip A. Varney Jr. of Rutland, Vt., John W. O'Donoghue Jr. and his wife Bibsy of Scituate, Kevin J. O'Donoghue and his wife Gerry of Scituate, and Stephen C. O'Donoghue and his wife Annette of Scituate. She is survived by her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours Monday, November 11, 2019, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A funeral from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, One Kent St., Scituate, at 11 a.m. There will be a private family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474, or call 781-648-2005, or use [email protected] For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019