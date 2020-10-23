In addition to going to high school with both Al and Babe I had the pleasure of having Al as a college roommate until I got married. We were also Lambda Phi Alpha fraternity brothers at CCSU. Al had a wonderful sense of humor and could always be counted on as a friend. He and Babe were a beautiful couple and they can now rest in peace together. We offer our condolences to all their family and friends.

Lenny Lavalette

Friend