|
|
Anna R. Dwyer, age 90, of Scituate, passed away December 8, 2019. Anna was the loving wife to the late Frederick J. Dwyer for 56 years. Daughter to the late Henry and Anna (Hatton) Davis. Beloved mother to Fred J. Dwyer Jr., his wife Sally of Scituate, Wayne Dwyer, his late wife Kathleen, of Hingham and the late Melody Ann Dwyer. Cherished grandmother to Jason Frederick Dwyer, Tristan John Dwyer, his wife Kelly, the late Dillon Dwyer and great-grandmother to Jack and Ella Dwyer. Cherished sister to Ruth, Choice, Henry, John, Iris, Eva and Carolyn. Anna came to Scituate from California to marry Fred and lived in the family home in the Sandhills area of Scituate. She enjoyed going out dancing to the Polka, collecting antiques, gardening, landscaping and taking care of the elderly in their homes. A funeral Mass held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice or South Shore Elder Services. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019