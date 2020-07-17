Barbara Smyth Spence of Scituate went home to the Lord on July 14, 2020. She amazed her family as she maintained her charisma and delightful sense of humor in her final days. Barbara was born January 25, 1928, to the late Barbara Hodges Smyth and James Smyth. She grew up in Brookline and Newton, and graduated from Radcliffe College in 1950. Radcliffe was where Barbara met the love of her life, Harvard student Robert Joyce Spence. They met after class in 1947, and he had a friend ask her for a date. After a four-year courtship, Robert and Barbara married on June 2, 1951, and remained together for 63 years until his death in 2014. A major in Classics at Radcliffe, Barbara retained a lifelong interest in the field, studying Greek, Latin and Aramaic with Father Paul at the Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham. She had a particular passion for the arts, including classical Chinese brush-painting. She loved music; an avid singer, she was a member of the choir at South Shore Choral Arts, as well as the St. Marys of the Nativity Church in Scituate. She was also an avid golfer winning the Scituate Country Club 9- hole championship at the age of 83. Barbara loved birdwatching and was a big fan of Disney World making several visits with her family. She also traveled extensively around the world. It was in helping others that Barbara truly came into her own. She volunteered throughout her life, including decades at the Pine Street Inn in Boston. With Robert, she established the Spence Family Trust. She supported charitable and community organizations including the South Shore Hospital, the YMCA, the parish center at St. Marys of the Nativity Church and others. Barbara and Robert especially believed in supporting educational institutions including their alma maters, Radcliffe, Harvard and Phillips Exeter Academy. Together, they endowed the Grace J. Spence Memorial Scholarship at Exeter, in honor of Roberts mother, providing a scholarship that is awarded to a student in need each year. Ultimately, Barbaras greatest joy and center of her life was always her family. She supported Robert as he rose to leadership positions in century-old South Shore businesses founded or owned by his family including Rockland Trust Company and the Albert Culver Company. And she raised her and Robert's six children, driving them to school, hockey games and skating competitions and participating fully in their busy lives. Barbara continued to be just as involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always available to lend a second pair of hands to anyone who needed them, spending countless hours at sports and school events and serving as the "go-to" family member for help with math and Greek. Barbara is survived by her six children including Robert J. Spence Jr. and his wife Maura of Scituate; William F. and Susan Spence of Norwell; Richard H. and Jeanne Spence of Scituate; Carole S. and Michael Mullen of Marshfield; Barbara S. and Peter Roberts of Scituate; and Susan S. and Robert Brosnan of Scituate. She also is the grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of five. With gratefulness in their hearts, Barbara's family would like to thank the caregivers, Pam, Jenn, Marissa, Ann, Denise, Cora and Laura, who have been so compassionate and supportive through the years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043, informa@on@glastonburyabbey.org, 781-749-2155.



