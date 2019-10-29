|
Barton Lee Heefner of Scituate, passed away on October 25, 2019, at the age of 75, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on May 31, 1944, to the late Barton M. and Geraldine (Cromwell) Heefner in Denver, Colo. He attended the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and then University of Massachusetts-Amherst for graduate studies. He served in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain during his service from 1968 to 1973. Following his Air Force service he became the band director at Hanover High School, where from 1982 to 2005 he was a much loved teacher referred to by many of his students as "Heef". He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Riendeau) Heefner; daughter, Sheryl Heefner of Manhattan, N.Y.; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jessica Heefner of Abington; and their children, Dillon, Kylie, and Myles Heefner. Visiting hours will be at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover, on Wednesday, October 30, from 4-6:30 p.m., with a brief service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, will be at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Barts memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492. For directions, complete obituary, and to sign Heef's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019