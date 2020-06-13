Benvinda Rodrigues Miranda Monteiro, passed away peacefully at the age of 104, on June 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. The daughter of Antonio Rodrigues Miranda and Catherine Gomes Miranda, she was born in Scituate, MA on January 30, 1916. Loving wife of 71 years to the late Guilherme Pires Monteiro. Loving mother of Juvenal (Tony) Monteiro of Scituate, Catherine Monteiro Barbosa of Scituate and late husband John Peter Barbosa, Maria Monteiro Jenkins of Scituate, Manuel Monteiro and wife Susan Ingram Monteiro of Norwell, John Monteiro and wife Karen Monteiro of Plymouth, Elario (Eddie) Monteiro and wife Laura Campbell Monteiro of Los Angeles, CA, Peter Monteiro of Plymouth, and the late Fernando Monteiro of Scituate, the late Augusto Monteiro of Southington, CT and the late Anna Monteiro of Scituate. Loving sister of Dominga Hall and Antoinette Mirandes of Canton, OH, Dirk Pounds of Las Vegas, NV, the late Eduardo Rodrigues, the late Raul Rodrigues, the late Emilia Miranda, the late Domingos (Branquinho) Nunes, and the late Gary Pounds. Loving grandmother of Melissa Monteiro, Tiffany Monteiro Hart, Celena Monteiro, and Richard Monteiro; David Monteiro, Michael Monteiro, Susanne Monteiro Adams; Jennifer Barbosa Zarrella, Margaret Barbosa (deceased), Joshua Barbosa (deceased), Joshua Monteiro Nyren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest, loved spending time with her family, listening to music, dancing, and the laughter of children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend to anyone fortunate to have known her. She was the matriarch of Scituates Cape Verdean community, and loved and cared for numerous members of her extended family. Her parents took her to Cape Verde when she was a toddler. Her mother died when she was a young child. In the early 1920's, her father returned to America leaving her and her siblings in the care of his three sisters. She returned to America in 1955, leaving behind her husband and 7 children to reunite with her father. Upon re-establishing residency in Scituate, she reunited with her husband in 1956, and her 7 children in 1959. They had 3 more children who were born in America. She was affectionately called Vovo by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Titia by her nieces and nephews. Sunday visits at Vovos were sacred to the entire family. She welcomed everyone with open arms and expressed how blessed and rich she was to have so many great grandchildren and grandchildren around her. Her home was always open to relatives, friends and acquaintances. Her extended family reached far and wide. Many a relative stayed in her house while they looked for a place of their own. She will be missed by all. View full obituary at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/scituate-ma/benvinda-monteiro-9210127. The funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scituate Food Pantry https://www.scituatefoodpantry.org/ or a food pantry of your choice. The family will schedule a memorial service for Benvinda in the near future. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.