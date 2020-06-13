Benvinda Monteiro
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benvinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benvinda Rodrigues Miranda Monteiro, passed away peacefully at the age of 104, on June 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. The daughter of Antonio Rodrigues Miranda and Catherine Gomes Miranda, she was born in Scituate, MA on January 30, 1916. Loving wife of 71 years to the late Guilherme Pires Monteiro. Loving mother of Juvenal (Tony) Monteiro of Scituate, Catherine Monteiro Barbosa of Scituate and late husband John Peter Barbosa, Maria Monteiro Jenkins of Scituate, Manuel Monteiro and wife Susan Ingram Monteiro of Norwell, John Monteiro and wife Karen Monteiro of Plymouth, Elario (Eddie) Monteiro and wife Laura Campbell Monteiro of Los Angeles, CA, Peter Monteiro of Plymouth, and the late Fernando Monteiro of Scituate, the late Augusto Monteiro of Southington, CT and the late Anna Monteiro of Scituate. Loving sister of Dominga Hall and Antoinette Mirandes of Canton, OH, Dirk Pounds of Las Vegas, NV, the late Eduardo Rodrigues, the late Raul Rodrigues, the late Emilia Miranda, the late Domingos (Branquinho) Nunes, and the late Gary Pounds. Loving grandmother of Melissa Monteiro, Tiffany Monteiro Hart, Celena Monteiro, and Richard Monteiro; David Monteiro, Michael Monteiro, Susanne Monteiro Adams; Jennifer Barbosa Zarrella, Margaret Barbosa (deceased), Joshua Barbosa (deceased), Joshua Monteiro Nyren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest, loved spending time with her family, listening to music, dancing, and the laughter of children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend to anyone fortunate to have known her. She was the matriarch of Scituates Cape Verdean community, and loved and cared for numerous members of her extended family. Her parents took her to Cape Verde when she was a toddler. Her mother died when she was a young child. In the early 1920's, her father returned to America leaving her and her siblings in the care of his three sisters. She returned to America in 1955, leaving behind her husband and 7 children to reunite with her father. Upon re-establishing residency in Scituate, she reunited with her husband in 1956, and her 7 children in 1959. They had 3 more children who were born in America. She was affectionately called Vovo by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Titia by her nieces and nephews. Sunday visits at Vovos were sacred to the entire family. She welcomed everyone with open arms and expressed how blessed and rich she was to have so many great grandchildren and grandchildren around her. Her home was always open to relatives, friends and acquaintances. Her extended family reached far and wide. Many a relative stayed in her house while they looked for a place of their own. She will be missed by all. View full obituary at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/scituate-ma/benvinda-monteiro-9210127. The funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scituate Food Pantry https://www.scituatefoodpantry.org/ or a food pantry of your choice. The family will schedule a memorial service for Benvinda in the near future. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
June 11, 2020
We miss our Vovo so much, she is the light in our hearts, forever.

Tiffany, Jason Sr., Jason Jr. & Jameson Hart
Tiffany L Hart
Grandchild
June 11, 2020
Sure gonna miss you Benvinda. You had a class that no one can touch.I loved having wine and hearing all your stories in your home.when people came to scituate to visit and they got hungry they known your home is where they can go and eat.I am so proud to call you my friend,my Amiga.your the best of the best.I love you lady. Fegine.
Fegine Cabrera
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved