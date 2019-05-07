|
Bernice "Niecie" (Ronan) Redden of Scituate, and formerly New Jersey, passed away on May 3, 2019. She was 93. Bernice was raised in Newark, N.J., during the Great Depression and worked for the Prudential Insurance Company and Ciba Pharmaceuticals. In 1950, she married "the boy next door", John L. Redden, a Newark Police Officer, who later rose to the ranks of Deputy Chief and Police Director. In 2004, Bernice moved to Massachusetts after the passing of her beloved husband. She lived in Boston for some time, and later lived with her son, John S. Redden, and her daughter-in-law, Carole Fitzgibbon, in Scituate. In addition to her son John and daughter-in-law Carole, Bernice is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Redden of Quincy; grandson, Nolan Redden of Marshfield; granddaughter, Sasha Greco and her husband Gary Taylor of Jersey City, N.J.; nephews, Michael Redden of Chapel Hill, N.C., Robert Redden of W. Keansburg, N.J., and Christopher Redden of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; nieces, Kathleen Rennie of Durham, N.C., and Patricia LeDonne of Parsippany, N.J.; and cousin, Barbara Lubben of Oviedo, Fla. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Redden Deutsch of Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice's name may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, May 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. A reception immediately following the Mass will be held at St. Mary's Parish Center, 2 Edward Foster Rd., Scituate. There will be a burial service at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at St. Teresa's Cemetery, 306 Morris Ave., Summit, N.J.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019