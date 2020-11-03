Betsey D. (Pool) Erickson, 88, of Scituate, MA, passed away on October 31, 2020. She died after a short battle with COVID-19 and a long battle with Alzheimers, at Sunrise of Cohasset. Betsey was born and raised in Rockland, MA, by Nelson and Doris Pool, together with her brother John. She graduated from Rockland High School, class of 1949. She then went on to graduate from Simmons College in 1953, with a degree in Education. She became a teacher and head of the Home Economics Dept in Weymouth. She married her first love, Richard Erickson. Together they had one son, Lawrence, whom they raised in Hanover, MA. After Richard passed, she found love a second time with husband Ralph Brown, with whom she resided in Scituate. Betsey was extremely active and enjoyed going on bicycling tours, traveling, gardening, dancing, and boating. She loved living in Scituate and was extremely involved in the Cedar Point community. She could often be found walking around the Point or bicycling through the harbor. Her passions were her family, the oceanfront, and all things blue. She was a member of Channing Unitarian Church in Rockland. Betsey is survived by her son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Cindy, two granddaughters, Melanie and her husband Alex Snyder and Corinne and her husband Justin Oakes, as well as her great-grandson, Thorin Snyder. She was predeceased by her brother John Pool, first husband Richard Erickson, and second husband Ralph Brown. Secondary to COVID precautions, her funeral will be private. She will be buried in Hanover Center Cemetery on Friday, November 6, surrounded by her immediate family. There will be a memorial to honor her next summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
