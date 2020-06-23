Brenda E. Russell, on June 5, 2020. Brenda, a longtime Scituate resident passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of the South Shore at the age of 90. Brenda became a widow when her best friend and husband Billy suddenly passed away at the age of 60. She leaves behind her loving sons Gary Russell and his wife Marilyn of Carver, Hugh Russell and his wife Donna of Scituate; and her grandson William Russell of Scituate; her sister Dorothy Mossman of Nova Scotia; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was born in Mill Village, Nova Scotia, the daughter of the late Burton and Irene (Hiltz) Vaughan. Brenda was predeceased by her sisters Vera Manthorne, Irene Morton, Nellie Norman, Alice Nickerson, Genevieve Baker, Jennie Wolfe, and Elizabeth Fralic. She was also predeceased by her brothers Hardy Vaughan, James Vaughan, Robert Vaughan, Burton Vaughan, Laurie Vaughan and Wade Vaughan. Brenda lived a simple life, never had cable TV, but was a news junkie. She lived on a healthy and strict diet, which she attributed to her upbringing on the farm in Nova Scotia. Brenda worked as a cashier, a crossing guard, and a prep cook at the Barker Tavern. Brenda always offered a hand to those in need, and did anything for those she loved. During her retirement years, she devoted all her time to her grandson Billy, who she would often say completed her life. A private service was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cudworth Cemetery in Scituate, MA. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions in Brendas name to a charity of your choice. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.