Brenda E. Russell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda E. Russell, on June 5, 2020. Brenda, a longtime Scituate resident passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of the South Shore at the age of 90. Brenda became a widow when her best friend and husband Billy suddenly passed away at the age of 60. She leaves behind her loving sons Gary Russell and his wife Marilyn of Carver, Hugh Russell and his wife Donna of Scituate; and her grandson William Russell of Scituate; her sister Dorothy Mossman of Nova Scotia; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was born in Mill Village, Nova Scotia, the daughter of the late Burton and Irene (Hiltz) Vaughan. Brenda was predeceased by her sisters Vera Manthorne, Irene Morton, Nellie Norman, Alice Nickerson, Genevieve Baker, Jennie Wolfe, and Elizabeth Fralic. She was also predeceased by her brothers Hardy Vaughan, James Vaughan, Robert Vaughan, Burton Vaughan, Laurie Vaughan and Wade Vaughan. Brenda lived a simple life, never had cable TV, but was a news junkie. She lived on a healthy and strict diet, which she attributed to her upbringing on the farm in Nova Scotia. Brenda worked as a cashier, a crossing guard, and a prep cook at the Barker Tavern. Brenda always offered a hand to those in need, and did anything for those she loved. During her retirement years, she devoted all her time to her grandson Billy, who she would often say completed her life. A private service was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cudworth Cemetery in Scituate, MA. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions in Brendas name to a charity of your choice. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved