Carmen M. (Notarangeli) Holmes, of Duxbury, formerly of Scituate and Malden, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Holmes, Carmen was the loving mother of Robert V. Holmes of Tewksbury, Michael W. Holmes of Duxbury, and Colette M. Holmes of Duxbury. Carmen was the dear sister of Alice Rappolt of Harwich and Dorothy Pedrinelli of Georgetown. Auntie Carmen was survived by many nieces and nephews. Carmen Mary Notarangeli was the first child born to the late Grace E. (Ellis) Notarangeli and Vincent James Notarangeli on September 28, 1931. In the summer of 1949, as a 17-year-old teenage girl, working at W.T. Grants in Malden, Carmen would meet the man of her dreams, her very own prince charming. On April 29, 1951, she would marry this man, Robert A. Holmes, and spend the next 61 years building their lives together. The next greatest joy of her life was raising her three children, Robert, Michael, and Colette, surrounded by friends and relatives in the city of Malden. They would leave their close neighborhood ties in Malden for the ocean coast of Scituate in 1975. They would remain close to family and friends as they celebrated many happy times at their seaside cottage. By the 1990s they had settled in the peaceful town of Duxbury. Robert would retire from Raytheon Company in 1995. Within a year, Carmen would follow his lead, leaving her job as a directory assistance telephone operator, and retiring in 1996. In retirement, they would continue their love story, traveling together to visit friends and relatives from coast to coast. Sometimes they would go on short trips to Cape Cod for pet-sitting and house-sitting duties. Other more adventurous times, they would travel across the country to the west coast, visiting friends and relatives from Oregon to San Francisco and finally down to Palm Springs, California. They even crossed the country by train all the way to Seattle Washington. They were always together. Their love story took a brief pause when Robert, on August 19, 2012, passed away from Parkinsons disease, leaving Carmen to carry on alone for a number of years. After almost 7 challenging years living without the man she was always meant to be with, Carmen Mary Notarangeli, now Carmen M. Holmes passed away in the early morning of May 31, 2019 to join her husband in the afterlife. Once asked when did she know he was the one, Carmen said she knew the day she met him, that Robert would be the man she would marry and spend the rest of her life with. On May 31, 2019 she fulfilled that promise and entered into eternal life with her beloved soulmate. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Saint Ann by the Sea, 591 Ocean Street (Route 139), Marshfield, MA. A Reception will follow at Haddads Ocean Caf (upstairs function room), 291 Ocean Street from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. Light refreshments will be served. Reception will also celebrate the memory of Robert A. Holmes (October 12, 1929 | August 19, 2012) on the 7 th anniversary of his passing. The Holmes family welcomes you and your family to join us for the Funeral Mass and/or Reception. There will be brief recollections, photographs, music and videos celebrating two special people who became a beautiful couple. For online guestbook and driving directions please visit the website, macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019