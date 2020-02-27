Home

Carole A. (Mulcahy) Thurlow, of Scituate, died peacefully on February 18, 2020, at age 83. She was the beloved mother of Rachel Thurlow, Kaitlin Thurlow, Ann Connors and her husband Daniel; grandmother of William and Alison Connors; and wife of the late Paul Thurlow. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School, 1954, and Massachusetts College of Art, 1958. Carole had a successful career as a graphic designer and artist and was active in the South Shore art community. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony's Church In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to Scituate Arts Association, SHS Scholarship fund. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
