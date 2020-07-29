1/1
Catherine M. Colbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine (Kate) Marie Colbert (Ballantine), 82, of Scituate, MA, died peacefully at home on July 26th, 2020. Born on September 16, 1937 in East Orange, NJ to the late John and Helen Ballantine (Moran), she was a proud graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School and Caldwell College in NJ. Kate spent fulfilling years in Baltimore, MD working with the Social Security Admin., where she met her future husband, Paul. They later moved to Scituate, MA and she devoted her life to raising her family. She spent many happy days at Egypt Beach, book-in-hand, and was a true fan of her childrens and grandchildrens various athletic and artistic endeavors. Upon retirement, Kate and Paul enjoyed several cross-country camping and train trips seeing the U.S. and visiting loved ones. Kate practiced her faith and beliefs in tolerance and equality, and served for years as a volunteer at the Pine Street Inn and the Scituate Etrusco, where she became Treasurer. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Colbert, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage, she will be missed by their 5 children, Maureen (Alfredo) of Sandwich, Vincent (Marie) of Walpole and Scituate, Timothy (Natalie) of Plymouth, Patrick (Dominique) of San Diego, and Mary Kate of Boston, and 15 grandchildren, Paul, Erik, Matthew (Lauren), Peter, Amanda, Morgan, Daniel, Joseph, Lily, Owen, Jack, Harrison, Makena, Sean and Vivian. Survivors include her cherished brother Jack and his wife Faye of Dunedin, FL, dear in-laws Mary Connor, Jean Colbert, Sister Helen Thomas Colbert, and Helen and John Conroy, and dozens of adored cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31st. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing rules apply. Should friends wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135, or the Scituate Etrusco. To share a remembrance, please visit Kates tribute page at www.mcnamara- sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 781.383.0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved