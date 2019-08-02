|
Charles A. Rubino, of Scituate, formally of Rockland, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against cancer. Charlie is survived by his wife Jeannie Rubino, his son Chas Rubino, his daughter-in-law Alyssa Rubino; his sister Bonnie Clark of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., his brother Jack Rubino and his wife Reenie of Jamestown, R,I., and his late brother Jamie Rubino; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Charlie was the son of the late Anthony (Antee) and Margaret Rubino of Braintree. Charlie excelled in basketball and other sports for Rockland High School, where he graduated in the class of 1962. He was a hard worker and a jack-of-all-trades; among his varied career pursuits, he spent 18 years with Cape Cod Express, where he traveled to every corner of New England. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman, and seized every opportunity to go fishing, boating, golfing, and skiing. He loved coaching his sons sports teams, and he never lost his passion for any sort of competition. He was a staunch supporter of Boston sports and considered himself lucky to have witnessed each of his favorite teams win a championship. He was known for his distinctive voice, infectious laugh, and kind and compassionate spirit. Charlie lit up every room he walked into, and made everyone feel like his friend from the moment they met. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday, August 4, from 1 - 5 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrated on Monday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Nativity, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, followed by a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlies memory to the . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019