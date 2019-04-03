|
Christine Lindes Park On 28 March, Christine Park passed away in Farmington at the age of 94. Born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Christine had been raised on a farm in Bucks County, the daughter of Swedish and Pennsylvania Dutch parents, Winston and Marguerite Lindes. She attended nursing school at Jefferson Hospital and then college at Temple University, both in Philadelphia. Shortly after the end of the Second World War, she married Oliver Park, a naval officer, with whom she had three children: Victoria, Steve and Rusty. They remained together until Olivers death almost 60 years later. In 1957 the family moved to Cohasset, Massachusetts, and then in 1972 to Farmington, Connecticut, where they lived the rest of their lives. Christine was an active member of the First Church of Christ (Congregational) in Farmington, and had varied interests including needlework, travel, and cooking. A Registered Nurse, she remained keenly interested in developments of medical science. Christine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Tom Squires, of Manchester, Connecticut, her son Rusty Park of Cohasset Massachusetts, as well as grandsons Mike and Alex Park, of Manchester, Connecticut. Her warm spirit, generous nature, and sincere concern for others will be much missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6th at 1:00pm in the First Church of Christ, Congregational, Farmington, Connecticut.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019