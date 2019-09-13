|
Claire K. (OHagerty) McDonough, age 86, of Scituate passed away in Hanson on September 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John McDonough. Mother to John J. Jr. of Marshfield, Kevin F. of Brockton, Patrick J. of Brockton, Lawrence P. of Plymouth, Francis L. of Marshfield, Eileen P. Patrie of Conn., Maureen P. Renaud of Plymouth, Breida C. Collins of Hanson, and the late Mary C. Hollander of Conn. She was the cherished grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; including the late Daniel J. McDonough and Emily Luxton. Claire also enjoyed a close bond with her cousins Sr. Winnifred Butler Sr. Anne Butler, Kathleen Butler Sr. Marybeth Dillon and the late Jackie Butler and Kevin Butler. Claire was born on Feb. 15, 1933 in Boston, Mass.. She was a self-described army brat who spent her early years in several elementary schools. She went on to graduate from St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester and Emmanuel College in Boston. She married John McDonough on February 6, 1954 and began her adventure. From quill pen to computer, from prose to poetry, she leaves a wealth of wit and wisdom, whether it is in school absence notes, political speeches, or writing for the local newspaper. She is remembered especially for her column The Dragon's Dungeon in the Scituate Mariner. With her quick wit and quirky sense of humor she maintained a dedicated following for as long as the column ran. While raising nine children, she volunteered for both environmental and political causes and worked for both local and state government. Claire was a strong advocate for all people but truly embodied the words of Mahatma Gandhi, "the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Claire could often be found holding signs, making calls, or marching in protests. She believed that all people were entitled to basic human rights, such as food and shelter. She believed that love is love and that America is and should remain a country of immigrants. Claire believed that everyone had a duty to use their gifts and talents in the service of others and she lived by that same code as an active participant in the church and as an extraordinary minister, distributing communion to the homebound. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. A funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St, Scituate. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Claire cared deeply for many causes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to -- one of the following: The American Porphyria Foundation, The , Scituate Animal Shelter, MIRA (Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy) Coalition. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019