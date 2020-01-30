Home

Clifford Anderson, 94, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. He was the loving husband to the late Patricia Ann Anderson. He was the loving father to Bob Anderson, wife Karen of Crystal River, Fla., Bill Anderson, his wife Lori of TX; and grandfather to their children, Brendan, Jennifer, and Stephanie, and great-grandfather to Adam, Chloe, Savannah, and Hailey, Tricia Duffey and Brian of Scituate; grandfather to their children, Erin, Molly, Aidan; uncle to Helen, Carolyn, and Eileen. Clifford enjoyed camping, boating, sailing, fishing, working on cars and was a proud World War II Navy veteran. A funeral service will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, at 10 a.m. A burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
