Craig Simpson, 66, of Scituate passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on the morning of May 9, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Valerie (Madge) Simpson, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. The son of the late David and Mary (Pratt) Simpson, he was a 1971 graduate of Quincy North High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from UMass-Amherst. Craig loved to spend time on his boat, fishing, going to Cape Cod and being with his boys. He was the devoted father of Craig Simpson and his wife Lindsay of Hanover, Kyle Simpson and his wife Lauren of Norwood, Jeff Simpson and Elizabeth Auwood of Boston. He was most proud to be "Ace", as he was known to his cherished grandchildren, Caroline, Harper, Timothy and Logan; loving brother to David Simpson and his wife Nancy of Framington, Maine, and Scott Simpson and his wife Debbie of Braintree. Visiting hours Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral service Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. Interment to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Attn: Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For online guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 11 to May 18, 2019