Damon P. Rivard, 87, of North Kingstown, R.I., died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the loving life partner of Roberta Hale. Born in Somerset, Mass., he was a son of the late Roland Rivard and Mildred (Shannon) Rivard. Damon was an engineer with General Dynamics, Quincy Shipbuilding Division and then at Quonset Point for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged as Lieutenant. He was a communicant of St. Pauls Episcopal Church, Wickford, active with the Wickford Art Festival, past Commodore and House Committee Chair of the Wickford Yacht Club. In addition to his companion, he leaves his children, Damon P. Rivard Jr. and his wife Patti of East Bridgewater, Mass., Heidi Croan and her husband Keith of Denver, CO, Todd H. Rivard and his wife Sue of Almond Beach, Fla., Kristen Rivard of Scituate, Mass., Leah Kobs and her husband Jeff of Mansfield, Mass., and Noah Hale and his wife Andrea of New Orleans, La.; grandfather to 12 grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Mabel Waite and Suzanne Rivard. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. His requiem eucharist will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020