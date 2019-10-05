|
Daniel Giampietro, 57, of Scituate, formerly of Weymouth, passed away October 1, 2019, unexpectedly. He was the beloved husband of Michelle (Bolduc) Giampietro, with whom he shared nearly 33 years of marriage. Born in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Guy and Ellen (DeLuca) Giampietro. He was a 1980 graduate of Weymouth High School and went on to serve his country as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for many years as a communications technician at Comcast Corporation. If pure kindness could be made manifest- it would have been Dan- a gentle anchor of a man. His spirit left an imprint on every single person he interacted with. A true friend to all, you could find Dan whistling through the grocery store or throwing strikes in his local bowling league. He was the devoted father of Sarah O'Donnell of Portland, Maine, Kathryn O'Donnell and her partner Joshua Barnhouse of Marshfield and Nicholas Giampietro of Scituate; cherished Papa of Kora O'Donnell; loving brother of Lianne Lang and her husband Barry of Rockland, Elaine Giampietro of Monterey, Calif., Nanci Ellen Poulos and her husband Charles of E. Weymouth and the late Lori-Jeanne Giampietro; brother-in-law of Nicole Bolduc-LaFleur and her husband Joseph of Marshfield and Joseph Bolduc and his husband Jeffery Larsen of New York, N.Y. He was the uncle of Jeffrey Lang and his wife Charlene of Abington, Michael Lang and his wife Susan of S. Weymouth, and Ryan Bartlett of Weymouth. Visiting hours will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to follow with U.S. Navy honors at Cudworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the SeaBees Historical Foundation, https://seabeehf.org/support/. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019