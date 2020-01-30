Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Jewell-Tyrcha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Jewell-Tyrcha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Jewell-Tyrcha Obituary
Daniel James Jewell-Tyrcha, born as Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, 20, of Scituate, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Daniel was born at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, to Paula Renier Jewell and Jeffrey Andrew Tyrcha of Scituate. He was the cherished brother of Rosemary Tyrcha, 17, of Scituate, and beloved by extended family across the United States. Dani graduated in 2017 from Scituate High School, was a junior at Wesleyan University, a leader in the United Universalist's Youth Empowerment and Spirituality (YES) Conference held at Star Island annually, and respected co-op student working with WesPress at Wesleyan. His loss is shared by friends across the world in England, Spain, France and Italy. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. from St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 465 First Parish Road, Scituate, with reception to follow in the church hall.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -