|
|
Daniel James Jewell-Tyrcha, born as Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, 20, of Scituate, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Daniel was born at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, to Paula Renier Jewell and Jeffrey Andrew Tyrcha of Scituate. He was the cherished brother of Rosemary Tyrcha, 17, of Scituate, and beloved by extended family across the United States. Dani graduated in 2017 from Scituate High School, was a junior at Wesleyan University, a leader in the United Universalist's Youth Empowerment and Spirituality (YES) Conference held at Star Island annually, and respected co-op student working with WesPress at Wesleyan. His loss is shared by friends across the world in England, Spain, France and Italy. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. from St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 465 First Parish Road, Scituate, with reception to follow in the church hall.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020