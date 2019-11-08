|
|
David A. Nellis, of Scituate, passed on November 4, 2019. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passion for education, Geology, politics and travel guided his journey in life. David served 2 years in the Army and then went onto obtain his Bachelors degree from Allegheny College, and his Masters and Phd from Boston University. He was a Professor of Geology at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. Dr. Nellis consulted for the United States Geological Survey and many private companies. He also served his community of Scituate as he was elected to the Planning Board and he protected the Clam flats as the Clam Warden for many years. David was an avid Golfer and loved to hunt for his and other's lost golf balls on the course. David enjoyed fishing, the music of Elvis, learning about history and he was always equipped to tell an interesting story or fact that were a gift to all those that listened. David is loved by his wife Dorothy Ann, his children Amy, Jason, Elizabeth, Jim and the late Jennifer and his four grandchildren Jack, Lily, Molly and Christopher. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30am from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery at 1 p.m. A with luncheon to immediately follow the burial at the Brookside Club, 11 Brigadoone Rd., Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019