Deanne A. Noiseux, age 74, of Scituate, passed away on September 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of 48 years to the late Paul Noiseux. She was the daughter to the late Raymond and Helen (Griggs) Suzor; beloved mother to Mark Noiseux and his wife Ploy Khunisorn of Scituate, Cherie Krysko and her husband Peter of Norton and Matthew Noiseux and his wife Linda of Norfolk; cherished grandmother of Logan, Jacob and Ryan. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Robert Suzor and his wife Linda of Indian Orchard. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Suzor. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Fitchburg State University in 1967 and master's degree from Mass College of Art in 1996. After a long career as the high school art teacher in Norwell, she remained busy creating her own art at her studio as a member of the 4th floor artists and member of the Coastal Printmakers. She was an active member of AAUW-South Shore Branch and a volunteer at the Scituate Food Pantry. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Burial to take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwell High School Art Department. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019