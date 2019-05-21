|
Deborah F. (Moore) Myatt passed away peacefully in her home in Scituate, on May 19, 2019, surrounded by the love and care of her family, after a yearlong illness. Born in Wellsville, N.Y., June 29, 1950, to Jack B. Moore and Harriett A. Moore. Deb is survived by her children, Kelly M. (Myatt) Broderick and her husband Todd Broderick of Scituate and Nicole E. Myatt and her husband Ned Wellbery of Dorchester. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Reid and Kira Broderick, as well as many loyal friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to IBC research Foundation, www.ibcresearch.org/donations-fund-raising/ or Alice's House in Hummarock, aliceshouse.org/support/. Full obituary at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 21 to May 28, 2019