|
|
Deborah J. (Jones) Finnie, age 67, a life long resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Richard J. Finnie. Loving mother of Krissy Concannon and her husband Chris of Maine, and Michael J. Finnie of Scituate. Beloved sister of Pam Masse and husband Michael of Lynnfield, Corbin Richard Jones of West Yarmouth, and Paula Jones and partner Vincent Nardo of Hull. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her grand-dog, Duke. Debbie was born and raised in Scituate and was a graduate of Scituate High School, where she met her husband. Debbie was an adoring and devoted mother, who lived for her children. She loved spending time at home in her gardens with her family watching the birds. When not welcoming guests, managing or serving customers in the restaurants of Scituate and Cohasset, Debbie enjoyed reading, antiquing, car shows, and gardening. Friends and family invited to celebrate Debbie's life on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. At Debbie's request, please wear cheerful colors to honor her joyful spirit. A private funeral service and burial held on Saturday, June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Debbie may be made to the , 1324 Belmont St , Suite 204-101, Brockton, MA 02301 or Standish Humane, 622 Congress St., Duxbury, MA. 02332. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 19 to June 26, 2019