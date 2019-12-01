|
Deborah (Albanese) Kilduff, age 65, a twenty-year resident of Scituate, formerly of Marshfield, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was the daughter of the late John Albanese of Milton and Virginia Albanese of Hingham, beloved wife of 42 years to Thomas M. Kilduff, she was the loving mother of Thomas J. Kilduff of Leominster, Christopher Kilduff of Scituate and Kevin Kilduff of Plymouth. Cherished Nana of Aiden, Sean-Patrick and Margaret Kilduff and beloved aunt of Eric and Tiffany Albanese, Connor, Justin and Madison McKeen. She is survived by her mother Virginia Albanese of Hingham, brothers Michael Albanese of Milton and Thomas Albanese of Weymouth and sister Lisa McKeen of Braintree. Sisters-in law Kathleen Rezendes, of Scituate, Lorraine Ellis of Marshfield and brother-in law Dr. Francis Kilduff of Scituate. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Deborah was born in Dorchester, attended Saint Gregory School and later Saint Agatha School in Milton. Deborah graduated from Fontbonne Academy, and earned her B.S. in Early Childhood Education at Fitchburg State College and her R.N. at Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. Reading was her favorite past time. She was a Navy wife for twenty-six years. Second to her love for her family, Deborah's greatest joy in life was that of being a pediatric nurse. Her kindness, and thoughtful manner will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset. Relatives and friends will gather at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to a funeral Mass at Saint Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Deborah may be made to The Residents Activity Fund at Cardigan Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scituate. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019