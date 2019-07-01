Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Deborah Rugani Obituary
Deborah Rugani, age 63, of Scituate, passed away June 25, 2019. Loving wife to Louis Rugani. Beloved daughter to the late Al Webster Green and Elaine Green-Nelson of St. Pete Beach, Fla.. Cherished mother to Louis, Mark and Christine Rugani, all of Scituate. She is survived by her sister Pamela Green, her husband Mike Fleming of New York. A visitation held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Cross. Words of comfort can be left at webiste www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 1 to July 8, 2019
