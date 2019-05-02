|
Donald Larkin, age 90, of Scituate passed away on April 30, 2019. He passed away at South Shore Hospital, peacefully completing a full and joyous life. He celebrated more than 62 years of marriage with Victoria Castro Larkin, who survives him. He is also survived by his three children, Celine Larkin of Doha, Qatar, David Larkin of Manila, Philippines and Corina Larkin of New York, N.Y. He was the cherished grandfather of Ian and Victoria Tenney, Sophia, Anna and Grace Dawn and Victoria Larkin. Born July 18, 1928, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, he was the son of Frank and Mildred Larkin. He graduated from Rockland High School and Massachusetts College of Art before completing a master's degree of Fine Arts in Ceramics at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1947-1951 and in the U.S. Marine Corps from October 1951-53. After a brief stint as an advertising art director with J. Walter Thompson in Manila, Philippines, he worked as an art instructor in Owego, N.Y., and then in the Weymouth Public Schools, from where he retired. He was active in the South Shore Arts Center and the Monoprinting Guild. He was a gifted artist and craftsman, actively exhibited across the South Shore and is known for his monoprints and delightful ceramic sculptures of fish and birds. He shared his passions generously, not only with his students but with his friends, children and grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an arts education . Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 2 to May 9, 2019