Donna M. Ford
Donna Marie Ford, age 63, of Scituate, passed peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. Survived by her mother, Kathryn Ford, her son, Joshua Ford, and her five siblings, Andrew "AJ" and his wife Wendy, Pegeen Cox and her husband Jeff, Jennifer Gerbis and her husband Harold, Cathryn "Molly" Ford, Brenda Ford, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James Scollans, and her father, Donald "Butcha" Ford. Donna, Jim, and Josh shared a love of nature and the beach. Donna was blessed to have maintained loving relationships with two of her childhood friends Mary Porter and Linda Shea. Born and raised in Scituate, Donna was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. Donna was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Afghanistan 2003. While deployed she sent many letters and trinkets to Josh and her friends and family. It was important to her to stay connected with her loved ones. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on October 3, at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony's Parish, Cohasset. To register for the Mass, please call the church or visit https://donnafordfuneralmass.eventbrite.com. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours, through which COVID-19 guidelines of masks, social distancing, etc. will apply, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St., Cohasset. She will be laid to rest at Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Memories & Condolences
