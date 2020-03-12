|
Dorothy Cammorata, age 65, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of Scituate, passed away March 8, 2020. Loving wife of 46 years to Gaetano Cammorata. Daughter to the late Anthony and Dorothy Zangla. Beloved mother of Kristine Cammorata, her husband Ryan Ruley of Oak Bluffs and Emily Surratt, her husband Rob of Roslindale. Cherished grandmother to Matthew Ruley, Micaiah, Liliana and Justus Surratt. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Frances Brandon as well as many nieces and nephews. Dorothy loved spending time at Peggotty Beach in Scituate, and State Beach on Martha's Vineyard. There was nothing that Dorothy enjoyed more than being surrounded by her grandchildren, and great-nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her sharp tongue, quick wit, and contagious laugh. A visitation held on Sunday, March 15, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. A funeral will be held on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St, Scituate. Burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. 781-545-0196 Richardson-Gaffey
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020