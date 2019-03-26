|
|
Dorothy Cody, age 76, of Plymouth, passed away March 23, 2019, in Boston. She was a daughter of the late Peter and Adele Bubon; loving mother of Linda Rahnasto, her husband Lauri of Groton, Deborah Jordan of Scituate, Sheila Levesque, her husband Daniel of Mashpee, Sandra MacLeod, her husband Todd of Middleborough, and John Gunnery of Plymouth; cherished grandmother of Kirsten, Eric, Christine, Jessica (deceased), Matthew, Daniel Jr., Taylor, Michelle, Charlie, Sara, and Shaymus; beloved great-grandmother of Addilyn, Brendan and Nolan. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Bubon of South Carolina. Dorothy loved doing puzzles, especially the NY Times crossword, which she would do in pen. She enjoyed reading, traveling the country and relaxing at the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her loving dog companion, Buddy, who brought her much joy and happiness with his unconditional love. Dorothy worked for many years at Putnam Investments and as Senior Fund accountant at State Street Corp. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, save a dog's life by donating to the MSPCA in Dorothy's memory. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019