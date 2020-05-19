|
Dorothy (Dottie) Ellen Richard Bennett Creutz died on May 12, 2020 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore after a prolonged illness complicated by a bout of covid-19. Dorothy was born on 7/2/31, in Hingham, daughter of Jeanette Cash and Elliot Thomas Richard. She attended Hingham public schools and graduated from Hingham High School class of 1949. After High School, she worked for Gillette and Boston Gear works. In 1952, she married Edward Barry Bennett, son of Andrew and Agnes (Barry) Bennett. They moved to Scituate and raised 4 children. Together they founded Custom Machine and Tool Company in the basement of their home in Scituate and later moved the company to the old Hingham shipyard where she worked side-by-side with Edward every day until his death in 1980. Over the years, Dorothy continued to work for Custom Machine and Tool and it still thrives today with the corporate headquarters located in Hanover; it is a testament to Dorothys devotion to the company she helped build. In 1985, Dorothy married Laurence D. Creutz of Scituate. For many years, they shared a mutual love of country music, good food, and laughter, along with many travels to California. Dorothy was a professionally trained florist as well as an avid cook and gardener. Wherever she went, Dorothy hunted and collected pinecones of every size and shape to handcraft beautiful pinecone wreaths. She passed on a love of animals and the outdoors to her children and enjoyed spending time at the family camp exploring the woods of New Hampshire as well as Maine. She delighted in foraging the bounty of New England from clams and lobsters to mushrooms and berries, and she cooked it all, serving up large feasts along with her signature apple pies. You were never a stranger in Dorothys house, always a friend to be offered food and comfort whatever your situation. She was a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic church in Scituate where for many years she volunteered her time and effort planting and caring for the flower beds at the entrance of the church. She was an outspoken supporter of St. Frances during their time in vigil and truly loved the community of worshippers there. Dorothy is survived by her children, William Andrew Bennett of Bodega Bay, CA; Robert Edward Bennett (Naomi) of Quincy; Linda Bennett Cook of Scituate and Susan Elizabeth Bennett of Woodland, CA. As well as: James Klix of Scituate; Laurence Creutz of Weymouth; Aunt Ruth Cash Fisher (William) of Weymouth; Brother Elliot T. Richard (Dee) of San Jose CA; Cousin Priscilla Richards McGrath of West Bridgewater; Nephew Edward Richard of Hingham ; Nephew Richard Noel of Riverbank, CA. Her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. As well as close friends; Warren Smitty Smith of Scituate and Sheelagh Torphy Zaklukiewicz of Freehold, NJ. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward E. Richard and sister Elizabeth A. Richard Noel. There will be a private burial at Cudworth cemetery in Scituate. Dottie loved to feed people so In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: The kind and caring people at the Life Care Center of the South Shore at 309 Driftway Scituate, MA 02066 South Shore Elder Services; Meals on Wheels https://sselder. org/nutrition-fund/ The Scituate Food Pantry https://www.scituatefoodpantry.org/donate.html
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 19 to May 26, 2020