Dorothy Mary Kilcoyne, age 91, of Marshfield, formerly of Scituate, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1929, in Lynn. When she was very young, Dot moved to Dorchester with her aunts, Margie, Kate, Nora, and uncle, John Dwyer. She attended private education and went to graduate from finishing school and Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Dot met the love of her life at a Boston College dance and in Sept. 1949, they married and moved to Scituate and raised their four children. Because of her love of teaching, she opened a nursery school, which enabled her to touch the lives of approximately 400 scholars. Dorothy was graced with many friends, in church and social clubs. She enjoyed reading and knitting for her family and for those who were sick in hospitals. Later in life, Jim and Dot took their opportunity to travel to Europe and especially enjoyed their time in Ireland. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Kathleen Erdman of Mattapoisett, Ann Marie Feeney and husband Bill of Mattapoisett, James Kilcoyne Jr. and companion Liana Shestakova of Minsk, Belarus, John Kilcoyne and his wife Junh Li of Dana Point, CA. She was the loving grandmother of Ryan and Brendan Feeney, Gretchen Erdman, Shane, Cailene, Kate and Angelina Kilcoyne, and five great-grandchildren, Kieran, Elizabeth, Declan, and Liam Feeney, and James Kilcoyne III. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. A private service will be held in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset, followed by a private interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Scituate. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, after COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. To share a remembrance or message with the family, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
