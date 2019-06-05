|
Dorothy M. (Foley) Weisslinger, of Scituate and Sarasota, Fla., passed away peacefully June 1, 2019. Born at home in Roxbury, Mass. on May 16, 1926, she was the loving daughter of the late Dennis and Dorothy (Waters) Foley. Beloved wife of the Late Francis J. Weisslinger Jr. Devoted mother of Anne Marie Grimes of Pembroke; Mary Sacchitella, her husband Michael of Scituate; Eileen Weisslinger of Hull, Francis Weisslinger of Kittery, Maine and Robert Weisslinger of Duxbury. She was survived by eight cherished grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Loving sister of William Foley of Pembroke, the late John Foley of Jamaica Plain, Rita LeBlanc of Scituate and Robert Foley of Mattapan. Survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She was the former Executive Secretary at EG&G. Inc., and Real Estate Sales Agent for Jack Conway, Realtor. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, Scituate, MA. A visitation held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The : Mass/NH chapter. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 5 to June 12, 2019