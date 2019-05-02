Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Edward A. Porter, 81, of Scituate, passed away April 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Son of the late Dennis and Alice (Meade), he was the beloved husband of Janice (Stine); father of Lisa J. Porter of Va., Andrea P. Cashman and her husband Sean of Hanover, and David E. Porter of Naples, Fla. Also survived by his sister, Kathleen Porter Hall of Whitman; and several nieces. Ed was a graduate of Boston College who served in the U.S. Peace Corps in Africa and was a retired foreign language teacher in the Weymouth Public Schools, Thayer Academy and Quincy College. Ed loved travel, bicycling, Russian culture and reading. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ed's life during visiting hours on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Brookline, MA 02215. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 2 to May 9, 2019
