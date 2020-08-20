Edward Desmond, of Sharpsburg, Ga., passed away August 16, 2020, at the age of 69, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ed was the third of six children born to John and Genevieve Desmond. He was born and raised in Scituate, Mass., an area south of Boston. Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and went on to serve a total of 15 (8 active, 7 reserve) years. Ed worked for Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Ga., for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve; sister, Loretta, and nephew, Jacob. Ed was a devoted father to Michael and wife Lisa of Alpharetta, Ga., and to Erin and husband Dave of Ashland, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aiden, Connor, Brody and Jake. His grandchildren were the center of his universe. Ed lived big and loved bigger. He was always willing to offer a hand, lend an ear, make a dinner, lead a dance, tell a joke and so many other things that define a great friend. On August 29, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m., a brief visitation will be held, followed by the funeral services at 9 a.m. The service will occur at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Ga. A private family burial will occur after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed's memory to the American Cancer Society
.