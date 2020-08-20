1/1
Edward Desmond
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward Desmond, of Sharpsburg, Ga., passed away August 16, 2020, at the age of 69, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ed was the third of six children born to John and Genevieve Desmond. He was born and raised in Scituate, Mass., an area south of Boston. Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and went on to serve a total of 15 (8 active, 7 reserve) years. Ed worked for Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Ga., for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve; sister, Loretta, and nephew, Jacob. Ed was a devoted father to Michael and wife Lisa of Alpharetta, Ga., and to Erin and husband Dave of Ashland, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aiden, Connor, Brody and Jake. His grandchildren were the center of his universe. Ed lived big and loved bigger. He was always willing to offer a hand, lend an ear, make a dinner, lead a dance, tell a joke and so many other things that define a great friend. On August 29, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m., a brief visitation will be held, followed by the funeral services at 9 a.m. The service will occur at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Ga. A private family burial will occur after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
08:30 - 09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Ed was truly one of the best at Delta. A good dependable friend, always up to good natured mischief. I have many pleasant memories of working with Ed. He will be missed by his many friends at Delta.
Brad Patch
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed it was a pleasure to know and work with you. I know you will be missed. The last time I saw you was at SMM Catholic Church ever faithful. Rest in peace my friend.
Bill Gotham
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed, it was my pleasure to have known you. I remember your first day at line maintenance ATL and your work on International Line Maintenance, such fond memories......Your at peace now, may your journey be rewarding as your life was...
George Cole
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rest In Peace, you will be missed by many!
Victor Mancini Jr
Coworker
August 19, 2020
A TRUE FRIEND AT DELTA AND A VIETNAM BROTHER ! SO SAD THAT SO MANY OF OUR BROTHERS THAT SERVED IN VIETNAM AND THE AGENT ORANGE DISEASES TOOK THEM EARLY IN THEIR LIVES ! I WILL MISS ED VERY MUCH ! HE ALWAYS WAS THERE WITH A BIG SMILE TO HELP YOU IN ANY WAY HE COULD ! HE WILL BE MISSED ! RIP MY BROTHER ! ONE OF THE NICEST FRIENDS YOU COULD HAVE ! MAY GOD BLESS YOU MY FRIEND !
JAMES BURCHELL
Brother
August 19, 2020
Ed, your life and spirit will be missed by all! You were always a beacon of light and faith and I will miss you terribly! I know you are dancing in heaven! Until we meet again my friend!
Elizabeth Quinn
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed was such fun for us, especially when we were in Atlanta. Always with a smile and always left us feeling better. I hope you find peace Ed. My sincerest condolences to his beloved family.
Bill Connor
Friend
August 19, 2020
We lost a true and wonderful friend. Mike and Erin my deepest condolences to both of you .. your Dad was an awesome man. We will miss him so much as he was always a part of our get together and adventures.
Teresa and Kevin Barbee
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Ed for 30 years. I will miss his advise and council, but must of all his constant Smile. Rest in Peace my Friend. Prayers for Your Family.
Lamar Gulledge
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Ed was a member of the Singles Group when we first started it in Peachtree City. Many good memories. He will be missed. Thinking of all his family.
Maryleigh Preston-McClure
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed was a very nice, easy going, and a friend to whoever he met. I don't think I have ever met a person like Ed in a long time. God has an angel who left us way too early. GOD BLESS YOU, ED AND MAY HE BLESS YOUR FAMILY.
George Loomis
Friend
August 19, 2020
To Michael and Lisa, I would like to take just a moment to say to you what I wish I had said to your father. He was a wonderful man and I count it a privilege to have known him. His attitude throughout his illness was one of hope and faith. He was truly an example, not only of how to live, but of how to die. You have my sincere condolences because I know you’ll miss him. I hurt for you, but not for Ed because he rests in the arms of Jesus.
Connie
Friend
