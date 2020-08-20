To Michael and Lisa, I would like to take just a moment to say to you what I wish I had said to your father. He was a wonderful man and I count it a privilege to have known him. His attitude throughout his illness was one of hope and faith. He was truly an example, not only of how to live, but of how to die. You have my sincere condolences because I know you’ll miss him. I hurt for you, but not for Ed because he rests in the arms of Jesus.

Connie

Friend