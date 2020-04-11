|
Edward Francis Kerrigan passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, after battling cancer for several months, at the age of 72 years. He passed away at his home in Pembroke, surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1942, in Dowra, Co. Cavan, Ireland. He was a master carpenter and a renaissance man of the trades. He will be remembered by all those apprentices and tradesman whom he taught not only the trades, but also lessons of life. A quiet man who led by example, he will be fondly remembered by his many friends and family members. He grew up in a Christian Brothers boy's school in Dublin and played in the famous Artane Boys Band. He married the love of his life, Mary Nagle on March 18, 1971. He moved back to his hometown in Dowra, Co. Leitrim, where he began to raise his family. He left his home country of Ireland with his wife and eight children in 1988 and started a new life in Scituate, where he lived for 30 years. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Mary's of the Nativity in Scituate. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his sister, Kathleen, and his eight children, Ann, Billy, Susan, Geraldine, Jimmy, Edwina, Eamon, and Grace and their spouses/partners. He has 16 grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. A private burial was held April 9, for family only. A memorial celebration will be planned after the pandemic is over. His family wants to thank all his doctors and nurses at Dana Farber Cancer Center in Clinical Affiliation with South Shore Hospital, Emerson 6 at South Shore Hospital and Hospice of the South Shore who supported him and his whole family during his cancer journey. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to South Shore Health Foundation at 55 Fogg Road, S. Weymouth, MA 02190 or online at southshorehealth.org/evergreen.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020