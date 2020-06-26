Edward Raymond Saliba, Age 87, of Scituate, passed away June 22, 2020. Born on January 17, 1933 in Lawrence, Mass., he was the son of the late Sgt. Edward Louis and Blanche Marbot Saliba. Loving husband of 58 years to Diana Ruth (Blondin) Saliba. Cherished father of Christine (Saliba) Thibodeau and Mike Thibodeau of Scituate, Cathy (Saliba) Moynihan and Dan Moynihan of Jamaica Plain. Beloved grandfather to Joshua Thibodeau of Rockland, Justin Thibodeau and his wife Emily Coppola, and his new great-grandson Jacob Coppola-Thibodeau of Cohasset. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Judy McQuade and her husband Jim McQuade of Connecticut and sister Lorraine Garfi of Brookline, MA as well as many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his brother, Norman Saliba, and sisters Olive Naffah, and Mary Hoyt. Edward was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1950, Lowell Technological Institute, 1966, and Northeastern University, 1971, with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He served honorably in the US Airforce, as Airman, 2nd Class, 1951-1955. Edward had an extensive career as a Piping Designer and Mechanical Engineer, mainly working on Navy ships. Edward loved his family, good food, music, dancing, playing with children, gardening, and sharing the abundance of what he had. He will be missed by all who knew him. A visitation will take place on Friday June 26, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Burial to take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Scituate. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg MD 20871 or online at website BrightFocus.org/stopAD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus.org/stopAD. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.