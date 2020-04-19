|
|
Edward Vincent Duffey, 91 of Scituate passed away on April 11, 2020 after a brief illness. US Navy, Korea. Retired Scituate Fightfighter. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine M. Duffey, loving father of Mary Ann Duffey, James E. Duffey (wife Susan A.) and Gerald F. Duffey all of Scituate. Beloved Grandfather of Kevin E. Duffey of Scituate and Erin E. Duffey of Boston Beloved brother of the late William Duffey, James Duffey, John Duffey, Daniel Duffey, Catherine Duffey Hunt, Norman Duffey and Harold Duffey. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Ed's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Edward-Duffey to leave words of remembrance and comfort. Donations to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020