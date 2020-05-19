|
|
Eleanore Lane (Hunt) Keenan, age 92 of Scituate, MA and Freedom, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Ellie was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Lawrence C. Keenan. Ellie was born in Brockton, MA to Edward and Catherine (Maxwell) Hunt on September 14, 1927. She was raised in Braintree, MA and attended Thayer Academy before graduating from Boston University (Sargent College). She became an active member of the university where she played field hockey. Upon graduating from college Ellie became a Physical Education teacher for 30 years primarily in the Scituate school system. Ellie and her family loved spending time at their vacation home located on Ossipee Lake in Freedom, NH. There, she enjoyed boating and snow skiing with family and friends. Throughout the years Ellie and Larry made many friends at the lake and enjoyed hosting parties and cookouts. Upon retirement Ellie and Larry did a significant amount of traveling to locations such as Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, Morocco, Mexico, Ireland as well as many chartered sailing trips throughout the Caribbean. Later in retirement they wintered in Punta Gorda, Florida where they connected with friends and enjoyed the warmth of the Florida sun. Ellie had many hobbies of which making Nantucket baskets was her favorite. Ellie was the loving mother of Sandra L. Dooley and her husband Robert of Groveland, MA and Peter C. Keenan and his wife Michele of Freedom, NH. She was the loving grandmother of Chris and Abby Garland, Brian and Michael Keenan and her great-grandchildren, Greta, Austin, Parker, Hadley and Cora. Ellie is survived by her siblings Margery Price of Hingham, MA, Edward Hunt Jr. of Lynchburg, VA, Dr. Robert Hunt of Berkley, MA, and the late James Hunt of Bourne, MA. Due to the current Covid 19 health concerns, there will be a private funeral service for family only. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 19 to May 26, 2020