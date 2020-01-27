|
|
Elizabeth H. Luce, of Scituate, born July 10, 1926 passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 after a short illness. Elizabeth was known to her friends and family as "Betty" and is affectionately remembered for her sweet demeanor. Betty leaves her son and daughter-in-law David and Elizabeth Luce of Bolton, Mass., daughter Susan Luce Thomas of Scituate, Mass. and daughter Nancy Elizabeth Luce Strong of Essex, Vermont. Betty is survived by her seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren whom she so dearly loved. Betty was born in Binghamton, NY to Maida Burlingham Hancock and Raymond Andrew Hancock. She attended High School in Johnson City, N.Y. After graduation she pursued a business education at Wyoming Seminary Dean School of business where she graduated in 1945, married in 1947 and started her family. Their family began in Erie, Pa. and while living there, she and her husband rebuilt a Star sailboat that they raced on Lake Erie. In 1972 she moved to Dover, Mass. where she raised her family and enjoyed reading, playing Bridge and tennis with her many friends. In 1976 Betty began her second career at Wang computers followed by Honeywell and Bull where she retired in 1994. Betty then begun working at Whitney Place Assisted Living running activity classes for seniors, many of whom were younger than herself. At 80 years old Betty finally decided to enjoy her retirement and within a few years moved to the Scituate to be close to her family. Throughout her adult life she has enjoyed a close connection to Martha's Vineyard where she spent time each summer with her family and forged lasting friendships with her neighbors. Betty was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 2, at 12:30 p.m.at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road in Scituate, MA. On May 30, 2020 family and friends will be celebrating her life with a brief graveside memorial service at Lambert's Cove Cemetery in West Tisbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020