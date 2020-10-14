Ethel Wheatley

Ethel (Kent) Wheatley, age 81, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Beloved wife of Ronald Brian Wheatley, she was the loving mother of John Wheatley and his wife Emily of Millbury, and Elizabeth Wheatley-Molidor and husband Jason of Baltimore, Md. Loving grandmother of Kent and Jax Wheatley of Millbury. Beloved sister of John P. Kent of NY and the late Judge William Kent III. She was the daughter of Arlene Zerega and William Kent of Brooklyn. Ethel was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was a graduate of Marymount College where she participated in drama, and sports including being on the field hockey team where she was dubbed "Lethal Ethel". She spent her junior year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She was fluent in French. She received her master's degree in Speech Therapy from Brooklyn College, NY. She worked as a speech and hearing therapist for many years at Brockton Public Schools. Outside of teaching, she volunteered at the Talking Information Center in Marshfield (TIC) that offers voice, broadcast of local news for the blind and visually impaired. She enjoyed skiing and sailing. More recently she was active at Cohasset Tai Chi, and the Parkinson support group at Rock Steady Boxing South Shore. Ethel was a devout Catholic serving as a Lector and CCD teacher as a member of St. Francis X. Cabrini Church in Scituate and later at St. Anthony's in Cohasset. She also volunteered at the Foyer of Charity in Scituate. She served for many years as an elected member the board, Scituate Housing Authority (SHA). Ethel was interested in history and veterans' affairs was an auxiliary member of the Scituate Sons of Union Veterans, and as part that organization traveled with other Scituate members to Gettysburg annually to celebrate Remembrance Day. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Ethel on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. during a Mass of Christian burial in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. To register for the Mass, please visit https://ethelwheatleyfuneralmass.eventbrite.com
