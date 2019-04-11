|
|
Eugene M. Litz, age 77, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of 49 years to Janet Litz. Loving father to Michelle Griffin and her husband James of Pembroke, and Marc Litz and his wife Jennifer Geosits of East Walpole. Devoted grandfather to Cole, Ella, Cassandra and Sabrina. Beloved brother to Helen Nowokunski, Nancy Johnston, William Litz, the late John Litz and the late Stephen Litz. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his dear friend Norman Duffy. He proudly served on the Scituate Fire Department for 32 years while also managing his own painting and wallpapering business. A visitation will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at 1-800-525-4669 or mailed to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019