Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Cohasset, MA
Florence Rita "Florita" P. Field, 91, of Scituate, left this world and entered another, on June 9, 2019, to join her daughter Janet for all-time. Florita leaves her husband of 68 years, Charles; children, Susan McGowan (Randolph) and Amy Chessia (Scituate) and spouse Eric Stamp, and Charles Jr. and wife Susan (also of Scituate); and "fourth daughter" Kate Jackson (Marion). In addition, Florita leaves her beloved grandchildren, Sara, Morgan, Taylor, Andrew, Whitney, Benjamin, Rory, Spenser, Sarah and Claire. She treasured her great-grandchildren, Marckenrho, Grace, Leonardo, Ashley, Harper, Ellie and Nova. Florita graduated from Georgian Court College, and later, earned her master's degree in Child Guidance from Boston College. For many years, she was a guidance counselor at Wampatuck Elementary School in Scituate, where she was well-known for her kind, professional demeanor and for her fresh baked treats that she kept at the ready for students and faculty alike. She was a founding member of "Knit Wits", a social knitting club in Boca Grande, Fla., and Scituate. The family wishes to thank all of her many friends who have reached out with prayers and condolences. A Mass of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 15 to June 22, 2019
