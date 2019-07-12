Home

Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Francis J. DeMello

Francis J. DeMello, 74, of Scituate and Dennis Port, left this life on July 7, 2019, after a four-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was a devoted father, loving husband, legendary teacher, loyal friend, musician and great tennis player. Frank started his teaching career in Scituate and then West Bridgewater where he taught for 36 years. He retired in 2007 to enjoy full time, his home on Cape Cod. Frank is predeceased by his first wife Audrey (Walczak) DeMello, and survived by his wife Mary Ann (Willey) DeMello, his four children Christopher DeMello and his wife Kelly of Buzzards Bay, Kate (DeMello) and Scott Chase of Duxbury, Joshua DeMello and Alison of Farmington, Maine, and Caryn (DeMello) Coyne of Georgia. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visiting hours held at Morris, O'Connor and Blute Funeral Home in Harwich Center from 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Holy Trinity Church in West Harwich. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, 2095 Main St., Brewster, MA 02631. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 12 to July 19, 2019
