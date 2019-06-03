|
|
George Dunlap, age 80, of Scituate, passed away on May 30, 2019. He was a son to the late George and Suzie Regina Dunlap. Loving husband of over 50 years to the late Sally Dunlap. Beloved father to Mona Jacobucci, her husband William of Scituate, Donna Whitman, her husband Robert of Mashpee, Charles Heman of Scituate and the late Scott "Jody" Heman. Cherished grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 5. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Mary Barbiere, Elizabeth Dwyer, Viola Holbert, Caroline Morris, John Dunlap and Henry Dunlap. George sadly left our lives on May 30 2019, surrounded by loved ones. George had a caring and generous heart, a bit of a mischievous nature and an infectious enthusiasm. He wore many hats, literally and figuratively during his time on earth. George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd airborne division in the Vietnam War. During that time he made 47 combat jumps. George traveled the world during his roughly 12 years spent on the RV Knorr, a ship that was based out of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. George crossed the equator multiple times on this ship as well as sailed through the doldrums. He visited the Galapagos Islands long before it became the popular travel destination that it is today. Later on George went on to work for Moran tug boats in New York for about a dozen years. On land George would go on to establish his own contracting business. George loved and looked forward to going to the Southeastern Tree Wardens meeting every year where he would catch up with old friends, check out equipment and talk shop with buddies. George was often the life of all family gatherings and it would not be unusual for him to disappear and return moments later wearing a crazy outfit or costume. George lived a very adventurous life but his love for family and friends always came first. George was a truly great man. A visitation held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. from First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 3 to June 10, 2019