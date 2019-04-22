|
George Peter Papadopolous, age 81, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Faye Papadopolous. Beloved father to Mary Picard of Marshfield and Andrew, his wife Catherine of Plymouth. Cherished grandfather to Adam and Kristina OBrien, Nicholas, Anthony and the late Demetri Papadopolous. Born in Albany, N.Y. to the late Andrew and Maria Papadopolous. He was the brother to Peter and Arthur Papadopolous. George had served in the US Navy for 2 years and then served 4 years in the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged from both services in 1963. George could always be found close to the ocean as he was an avid boater and fisherman. A visitation held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Nativity Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 811 Jerusalem Rd, Cohasset, MA. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:15 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Nativity Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019