Gerald E. Dwight Jr. of Scituate passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Jerry, as he was known by all, was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and loyal friend. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 52 years. He was born in San Diego, CA on January 21, 1945 and shortly thereafter his family moved to Hingham and then ultimately settled in Scituate in 1956. He attended Scituate schools throughout his childhood and was active in local sports and the Boy Scouts. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1960. After meeting his wife Linda on Cape Cod, Jerry's professional career began with an entry-level position at the Carters clothing headquarters in Needham. Jerry slowly worked his way up the ranks as a salesman and he and his family were transferred to different parts of the country as his role and responsibility grew. This enabled the family to meet great friends and create long-lasting memories in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He was transferred back to Carters corporate headquarters in 1983 to become a district manager. To the delight of his wife and family, he was once again able to call Scituate his home. After retiring from Carters he became somewhat "self-employed" which allowed him to coach Pop-Warner football, reconnect with friends, play more golf and ski with his family. His greatest joy in those times was being part of his childrens junior ski racing days at Pats Peak in Henniker, NH. As years passed and life became more simple, he enjoyed working part-time at Widows Walk golf course, teasing the bartenders at T.K.O. Malley's, watching the Patriots and occasionally smoking a cigar while trying to beat his friends at poker. He is survived by his brother Michael of Pembroke, his son Brandon and daughter-in-law Heather of Boulder, CO., and his daughter Tracy and his "favorite son-in-law" Jeremy of Gilford, NH. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Brooke, Addison, Maggie and Grey, for which he always had a pocketful of gummy bears. A visitation will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 3-7pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. All are invited to attend with face coverings required and social distancing standards observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scituate Etrusco Associates , Inc., PO Box 265 Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
